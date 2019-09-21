Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former MP and TDP leader N Siva Prasad passes away

Siva Prasad grabbed the nation's eyeballs by dressing up in various attires in the Parliament.

Published: 21st September 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

N Siva Prasad

N Siva Prasad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYVADA: TDP senior leader and former MP N Siva Prasad passed away at  Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Saturday while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. 

He was 68.

Born on July 11, 1951 at Pottipalle village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Siva Prasad pursued MBBS from SV Medical College in Tirupati.  Siva Prasad was a theater and film personality before joining politics. 

He acted in several dramas and later performed in several films as a character artist and in anti-protagonist roles. He also directed several films including - Tulasi, Prema Thapasu, Topi Raja Sweety Roja, Illalu, Kokkarokko. 

Siva Prasad started his political career with TDP in the late 90s. He contested and won as Satyavedu MLA in 1999 and was made the minister for I&PR and Culture. In 2009 and 2014, he contested from Chittoor Lok Sabha seat and won. However, in the 2019 elections, he suffered defeat. 

The former MP was known for donning several getups to attract attention and spread social awareness. He adopted the same style during the agitation for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh staged outside Parliament.  

In different get-ups, Siva Prasad attracted the attention of the nation and his dialogue delivery succeded in reaching out to the masses in explaining the objective of TDP MP’s agitation inside and outside of the Parliament. 

For the past 10-days, the former MP is undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. He was on life support.  On Friday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accompanied by party MPs Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), party’s Chittoor district president P Nani and MLC BN Rajasimhulu (Dora Babu) visited the ailing MP.

When the news of Siva Prasad’s demise was announced by the hospital authorities, TDP chief and others mourned the loss of Siva Prasad and extended condolences to the bereaved family. The party has suffered another loss with the passing of Siva Prasad. 

