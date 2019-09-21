Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kurnool district

As many as 66,083 people were affected and the crop in 32,676 hectares wad damaged.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Kurnool district on Saturday afternoon. For the last one week, heavy rains have been lashing several manuals in the Nandyal revenue division of the district. 

After arriving in Nandyal, Reddy accompanied by district in-charge minister Botsa Satyanarayana and district collector G Veerapandyam conducted an aerial survey of Nandyal, Mahanandi, Sirivella, Gospadu, Bandi Atmakur, and Allagadda mandals for about 15-20 minutes

After completing the aerial survey, he went to Nandyal Municipal Office, where he will hold a review meeting with officials concerned to take stock of the damage due to heavy rains and floods in the district.

According to the district collector, standing crops, houses, roads and other infrastructure has suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains and floods. The initial estimates have put the losses at around Rs 670 crore.  As many as 66,083 people were affected and the crop in 32,676 hectares wad damaged. The estimated crop loss is valued at Rs 46 crore.

Officials said Paddy, Chilli, Cotton, Groundnut, Red Gram, Onion and other crops were suffered damage. As many as 807 houses were damaged and the floodwater has inundated as many as 18,881 houses. Around 500 big trees were uprooted leading to interruption in power supply to several places in Nandyal revenue division. 

Western mandals of the Kadapa district have also suffered damaged due to heavy rains and floods in Pennda, Kundu and Papagni rivers. Several streams were in spate. Road connectivity to several villages in Proddatur, Mydukur and Jammalamadugu constituencies were cut-off with rainwater overflowing on the roads. Preliminary estimates have put the losses in Kadapa at Rs 17.31 crore. District administration is currently engaged in assessing the damages sector-wise. 

