Kurnool suffers Rs 670 crore damage due to heavy rain, 118 villages hit

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The heavy rains that lashed the district in the past few days, have caused extensive damage to crops and infrastructure. According to District Collector G Veerapandian, standing crops, houses, roads and other infrastructure have suffered damage due to incessant rains.

The initial estimates have put the loss at more than Rs 670 crore. Farmers of Nandyal division have suffered a crop loss of Rs 46 crore. Many houses collapsed and electric poles got uprooted. A number of houses have been partially damaged. Several colonies in Nandyal, Allagadda and Adoni and Kurnool city are still waterlogged. Drains are overflowing at many places affecting vehicular traffic.

Nandyal, Mahanandi, Sirivella, Rudravaram, Allagadda, Gospadu, Uyyalawada, Koilakuntla and other mandals have been badly affected due to incessant rains. Several streams are in spate disrupting road connectivity to interior areas.

As many as 118 villages in 13 mandals, including Nandyal, Sirivella, Mahanandi, Allagadda, Bethamcherla, Banaganapalle, Gadivemula and Alur, have been severely affected. Paddy, chilli, cotton, groundnut, red gram, onion and other crops in nearly 35,000 hectares have suffered damage. As many as 800 houses and huts have been damaged. About 500 big trees collapsed. Power supply got disrupted to several villages.