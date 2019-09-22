Andhra Pradesh wins four awards for water management practices 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh bagged as many as four National Mission Awards instituted by the Union Ministry of Water Resources for water conservation, efficient water use and sustainable water management practices.

The National Mission Awards will be presented at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on September 25.



The Water Resources Department of the state bagged first place in the category ‘Comprehensive Water Base in Public Domain’ for the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS).

The Water Resources Department was adjudged the second-best in the category ‘Assessment of the Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources’ for its work on the impact of climate change on water resources in the state.

The Water Resources Department also got the top rank in the category ‘Promotion of basin level integrated water resource management’ for its Integrated Water Management in all basins present in the state.



The Department of Horticulture of Andhra Pradesh came third in the category - Increasing water use efficiency by 20 per cent (public agencies - ULBs/cities, government organisations etc).

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited in Guntur won the top honours for optimising water usage through focused water stewardship efforts in its bottling plant in the category - Increasing water use efficiency by 20 per cent (Industries/corporate).