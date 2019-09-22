Discom finds over 4,000 power pilferers in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) has imposed Rs 1.27 crore towards assessment charges on 4,644 domestic and commercial found to be using additional power over their contract load in Guntur district.



For the purpose, the Discom had formed more than 200 teams, who verified the difference between the contract load of the consumers at the time they got connection and their power usage.

The teams have conducted raids in Guntur, Gurajala, Rentachintala, Karampudi and other mandal headquarters in Guntur district.

They conducted checks on 4,722 services in Gurajala division and found 1,555 consumers using more than allotted power; Rs 37.10 lakh was imposed on them towards assessment charges.



Similarly in Guntur division, 1,375 connections were checked and 1,079 consumers were found to be using excess power; Rs 33.10 lakh was imposed on them.



In Guntur city alone, the teams found 2,010 consumers indulging in power overload and imposed assessment charges of Rs 57 lakh on them.

Meanwhile, Discom superintending engineer M Vijay Kumar has directed the officers to continue inspections in the district and added that all necessary measures to ensure 24x7 power supply to the consumers and farmers would be taken The raids were conducted to keep the transformers in a given locality safe.