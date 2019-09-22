Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pay wards in government hospitals across Andhra Pradesh soon?, says Report

As of now, only Guntur, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam GGHs have special room facility, with over 25 rooms in each hospital.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

In government hospitals, plans are being made to build special rooms of two types.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recently, an expert committee led by Dr K Sujatha Rao suggested the state government to improve infrastructure facilities of the public health care system especially government hospitals.

One of the main points in the list of suggestions was the creation of special/ paid rooms. As such, the officials concerned believe such a measure would be implemented soon.

At present, most of the government hospitals including those run by AP Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad lack special rooms, due to which middle class and upper-middle-class people refrain from getting admitted in such hospitals and instead opt for private treatment despite the hefty cost.

Vijayawada city, which falls in the State capital region was supposed to have pay ward facility by now.

However, delay in constructing the Super Speciality block at Vijayawada GGH, delayed the opening of special room services. According to reports, the under-construction rooms are likely to have 100 per cent occupancy round the year and also help in increasing the hospital’s revenue.

In government hospitals, plans are being made to build special rooms of two types. The first one will provide one room for one patient and the second one will house two patients in a single room.

People will have to pay for these rooms. However, hospital and other government employees will get concession on the tariff, while for the general public it will be given at a nominal price of Rs 500 per day. These rooms will provide privacy for people who don’t want to opt for general wards.

In Vijayawada, private hospitals and even clinics with less than 20 beds are providing separate rooms for patients. On an average, a room in a small clinic costs Rs 2,000 a day, while in corporate hospitals they go over Rs 5,000. 

“Due to lack of special rooms, it is rather difficult for middle class people to opt for treatment in government hospitals. Not everyone is comfortable to stay in a room with 20 strangers sharing the same ward without any partitions,” said B Naveena, a citizen of Vijayawada city. 

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Health department official said, “No one is comfortable in crowded places, especially in hospitals. Pregnant women who get admitted for deliveries are choosing private clinics over government hospitals. Lack of private rooms is a major concern for them. If they are created, public will come forward in order to avail treatment at government hospitals.”

