Three new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board members sworn in

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Three members in the newly-formed TTD Trust Board were sworn in at Tirumala temple on Saturday. The first to be sworn in was TUDA Chief and Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as ex-officio member of TTD Trust Board in the sanctum sanctorum of Srivari temple.

Later, Krishnamoorthy Vaidyanathan and Prasanthi Reddy took oath. JEO P Basant Kumar administered the oath to all the three.

After Vedasirvachanam, Bhaskar Reddy said that with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, he got an opportunity to serve the board for the third time. Krishnamoorthy also thanked the almighty for the opportunity to serve the pilgrims.

Prasanthi Reddy said that she will make use of this opportunity to offer better services to pilgrims. CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple Deputy EO Harindranath and others were present.