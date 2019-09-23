Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clear Aarogyasri arrears, association urges Andhra Pradesh government

President of AHNAAP Dr B Narendra Reddy said that the government owed hospitals Rs 650 crore under Arogyasri scheme and Rs 130 crore more under employment health scheme.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly-formed Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association of Navyandhra Pradesh (AHNAAP) has appealed to the government to release the pending amount under Aarogyasri scheme. The first general body meeting of the Association was held here on Sunday.

Speaking to media later, president of AHNAAP Dr B Narendra Reddy said, “We have been part of the Aarogyasri scheme for the past 12 years and support the initiative. There has been a huge shift in the economy due to inflation. In the last 12 years, costs and expenditure have increased by 200 per cent. But there has been no enhancement in our tariffs for treatments. As the new government wants to increase the number of treatments under the scheme to 2,000, we appeal to the officials to enhance the rates and also clear the bills at the earliest possible.”

He said nearly the government owed hospitals Rs 650 crore under Arogyasri scheme and Rs 130 crore more under employment health scheme. “The government needs to clear the bills within 60-90 days after a patient is treated. With the delay in payments, both patients and hospitals suffer.”

The members of the association were planning to meet officials of the health department and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to submit a memorandum. They wanted the government to include them in the decision-making committee of the health department. They further sought clarity on the government promise to include Aarogyasri service if a bill crossed Rs 1000.

Secretary Dr P B Kameswara Rao and vice presidents Dr Madala Narendra Kumar, and Dr Ramana Murthy were also present.

Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy introduced the Arogyasri scheme in 2007, before the AP Re-organisation in 2014 --- a flagship scheme of all health initiatives of the State Government to provide quality healthcare to the poor. 

