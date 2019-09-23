Godavari boat capsized: Andhra government failed in rescue and relief operations, says ex-TDP MLAs

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Former MLAs Jyothula Nehru and Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao found fault with the government for the ‘delay’ in retrieving bodies of the recent Godavari boat capsize victims.



Stating that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed in rescue and relief operations, they said the compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced for the families was yet to be disbursed and the amount be raised to Rs 25 lakh.

“Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had given Rs 16 lakh to families of victims of boat accidents. Of the total amount, Rs 5 lakh was given through Chandranna Beema and Rs 1 lakh for cremation expenses,” they said.

They alleged 90 per cent of persons, who secured jobs through the government’s recent initiatives to boost employment scenario, were YSRC cadres.

“The State government is taking credit by establishing village/ward secretariats. However, they would only benefit YSRC workers. Several candidates had said the questions asked in the exam were out of syllabus.”