Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy demand of onions from other states cheers Kurnool farmers in Andhra

The reason behind the high prices is floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Orissa.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: While the surge in onion prices is proving heavy on consumers’ pockets, it has left farmers a happy lot. Due to rise in its demand, onion is being sold for up to Rs 4,150 a quintal in Kurnool wholesale market.

Onion farmers, who were facing problems in getting remunerative prices, are cashing in on the opportunity by bringing their produce to the markets even as the crop needs 15-20 days more to grow to its full size.

An average of 15,000 quintals have been reaching the Kurnool market since the last few days.

“A quintal of onion is being sold at Rs 4,150. This is the highest in the last three years,’’ B Gokari, a farmer from Orvakal mandal, said. The previous year, the crop was available for Rs 300-Rs 600 per quintal.

The reason behind the high prices is floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Orissa. Due to non-availability of onions at the above said states, merchants there were dependent on the Kurnool market. As many as 60 percent of daily arrivals in Kurnool were sent to other states, agriculture market yard secretary R Vijaya Lakshmi said.

“If we get 15,000 quintals of onion, 9,000 quintals are sent to other States. Kurnool onions are also exported to Nepal now.”

Spiralling onion prices

In the first week of August, one kg of onions was available at Rs 18-Rs 22. The price has since risen to Rs 40 per kg at rythu bazars

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Prices
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most num
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Game of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp