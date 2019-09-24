Home States Andhra Pradesh

23 women hostel inmates admitted to Guntur government hospital for food poisoning

As many as 23 inmates of Government Women’s College hostel at Nallapadu were admitted to Guntur GGH on Sunday for food poisoning.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As many as 23 inmates of Government Women’s College hostel at Nallapadu were admitted to Guntur GGH on Sunday for food poisoning.YSRC Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and Guntur West YSRC in-charge Ch Yesuratnam rushed to the hospital to conduct an inquiry. They interacted with hospital superintendent Dr S Babulal about the incident and urged to give proper treatment to the students.  

According to locals,  around 693 students ate chicken biryani prepared in the hostel in the noon. However, around 23 of them vomitted and suffered from loose motions and headache. The hostel staff and villagers shifted the students to Guntur GGH and informed the same to the District Medical Health Officer (DMHO). Six of the students left the hospital after receiving medication, while the remaining 17 were still undergoing treatment. 

Dr Babulal said, the students admitted in the hospital were suffering from vomiting, loose motions and headache. “The students were admitted in the early hours of Monday. They are responding well to medication,” he said. 

