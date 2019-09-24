Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association protest private practice ban

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association (APGDA) condemned the recommendation of banning the private practice of government doctors, made by the expert committee constituted by the State government. The members of the association demanded that the government withdraw the proposal. The expert committee was led by Dr Sujatha Rao and it recommended to impose ban on private practice and an increase in the pay scale.

Speaking to TNIE, APGDA convenor Dr D Jayadheer, said, “The recommendation made by the expert committee is completely baseless. The committee members did not even consult us before recommending to the government to ban the private practice. We work so hard and attend over 150 OPs every day.”

“Also, we practice only limited private cases in small clinics, where we charge only Rs 200 per patient. By banning these services, RMPs will rule the villages and corporates will loot the public. We request the government to consider our opinion. We would be happy if the government implements pay scales as that of AIIMS, where a doctor gets up to Rs 5 lakh every month,” he said. Earlier in 1983, the then CM NT Ramarao had imposed a ban on private practice, after which the doctors went to the Supreme Court and won over the government.