Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government scraps internal marks in Class X exams

Final exam to be conducted for full 100 marks as per existing 11-paper system; measure to ensure transparency

Published: 27th September 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has scrapped the internal marks in class 10 examination and modified the examination pattern. Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh asserted that the decision to change the SSC examination pattern was taken to ensure transparency.

After a detailed study of the existing Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern, the School Education Department has decided to change the evaluation process. From now on, for class X examinations, there will not be any weightage of internal marks and the final examination will be conducted for full 100 marks as per the existing 11-paper system.

“As many corporate and private school managements have been misusing the present pattern by giving more internal marks to their students to manipulate their GPA (grade point average), we have decided to cancel the internal marks in class X examination,” Suresh maintained.

Further, the officials also changed the pattern of the examination by cancelling the bit paper (objective type questions). “The students will not have any bit paper, which was found to be leading to mass copying. There will be a booklet of 18 pages for the students to write their answers in place of loose sheets. All these decisions were taken to bring more transparency in the examination process and end copying by students and illegal practices by private schools. Also the evaluation of the answer sheets will be done carefully. Principal Secretary of School Education will be the chairman of the evaluation committee, “ the HRD Minister informed.

The question paper will have five essay questions for 20 marks, eight short questions for 16 marks, eight simple answer questions for eight marks and 12 very simple questions for 6 marks. First Language, Third Language and Non-Language subjects will have two papers and each paper will be conducted for 50 marks. Second Language paper will be conducted for 100 marks. The pass marks will be calculated by adding paper 1 and paper 2 of each subject.

The officials also decided to give additional 15 minutes for the candidates apart from the examination time of 150 minutes (2 & 1/2 hours) -- 10 minutes for going through the question paper and the last five minutes to verify their answers. Suresh said that they had completed selection of parent committee in 45,390 schools. “The rest of the committees will be completed by September 28. After the constitution of parent committees, they will be given training on the Right to Education Act and State government schemes,” Suresh said. 

Additional 15 minutes

The officials also decided to give additional 15 minutes for the candidates apart from the examination time of 150 minutes (2 & 1/2 hours) -- 10 minutes for going through the question paper and the last five minutes to verify their answers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation School Education Department
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp