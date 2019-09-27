Andhra Pradesh government scraps internal marks in Class X exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has scrapped the internal marks in class 10 examination and modified the examination pattern. Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh asserted that the decision to change the SSC examination pattern was taken to ensure transparency.

After a detailed study of the existing Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern, the School Education Department has decided to change the evaluation process. From now on, for class X examinations, there will not be any weightage of internal marks and the final examination will be conducted for full 100 marks as per the existing 11-paper system.

“As many corporate and private school managements have been misusing the present pattern by giving more internal marks to their students to manipulate their GPA (grade point average), we have decided to cancel the internal marks in class X examination,” Suresh maintained.

Further, the officials also changed the pattern of the examination by cancelling the bit paper (objective type questions). “The students will not have any bit paper, which was found to be leading to mass copying. There will be a booklet of 18 pages for the students to write their answers in place of loose sheets. All these decisions were taken to bring more transparency in the examination process and end copying by students and illegal practices by private schools. Also the evaluation of the answer sheets will be done carefully. Principal Secretary of School Education will be the chairman of the evaluation committee, “ the HRD Minister informed.

The question paper will have five essay questions for 20 marks, eight short questions for 16 marks, eight simple answer questions for eight marks and 12 very simple questions for 6 marks. First Language, Third Language and Non-Language subjects will have two papers and each paper will be conducted for 50 marks. Second Language paper will be conducted for 100 marks. The pass marks will be calculated by adding paper 1 and paper 2 of each subject.

The officials also decided to give additional 15 minutes for the candidates apart from the examination time of 150 minutes (2 & 1/2 hours) -- 10 minutes for going through the question paper and the last five minutes to verify their answers. Suresh said that they had completed selection of parent committee in 45,390 schools. “The rest of the committees will be completed by September 28. After the constitution of parent committees, they will be given training on the Right to Education Act and State government schemes,” Suresh said.

