Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan announces January as 'recruitment month' to fill vacancies in AP govt departments

Jagan government had filled a total of 1,26,728 posts to village secretariats in a major recruitment drive to address the unemployment issue in the state.

Published: 30th September 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major announcement aimed at addressing the unemployment issue in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government would observe January every year as the 'recruitment month' to fill vacancies in government departments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who handed over appointment letters to the candidates who got selected in the Village Secretariats initiated by the state government, said, “This is just the beginning. Hereafter, every January will be recruitment month. Recruitment tests will be held for all the vacant posts in the government from January 1 to 31.”

The four-month government of Jagan Mohan Reddy had filled a total of 1,26,728 posts to village secretariats in a major recruitment drive to address the unemployment issue and also as part of fulfilling one of the major pre-poll promises of YSRC party of bringing in a new system at the village and ward level for easy and transparent administration.

Handing over the appointment orders to the newly appointed staff of the 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats in Vijayawada, Jagan said an important responsibility has been entrusted to them and they have to discharge it in a sincere, transparent, corrupt free and in an unbiased manner.

“Don’t see, caste, religion, gender, political affiliation. Serve the people with sincerity and ensure that the benefits they are due are given to them. Even those who have not voted for us, should see it and decided to vote for us in the next elections,” he said.

After ironing out teething problems, the fully equipped village and ward secretaries will start functioning in a full-fledged manner from January 1 to extend 500 different services to the people, he added. On the occasion, he also announced that smartphones will be given to village volunteers by December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh government recruitment month January government department vacancies Andhra Pradesh department vacancies
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp