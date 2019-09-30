Jagan announces January as 'recruitment month' to fill vacancies in AP govt departments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major announcement aimed at addressing the unemployment issue in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government would observe January every year as the 'recruitment month' to fill vacancies in government departments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who handed over appointment letters to the candidates who got selected in the Village Secretariats initiated by the state government, said, “This is just the beginning. Hereafter, every January will be recruitment month. Recruitment tests will be held for all the vacant posts in the government from January 1 to 31.”

The four-month government of Jagan Mohan Reddy had filled a total of 1,26,728 posts to village secretariats in a major recruitment drive to address the unemployment issue and also as part of fulfilling one of the major pre-poll promises of YSRC party of bringing in a new system at the village and ward level for easy and transparent administration.

Handing over the appointment orders to the newly appointed staff of the 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats in Vijayawada, Jagan said an important responsibility has been entrusted to them and they have to discharge it in a sincere, transparent, corrupt free and in an unbiased manner.

“Don’t see, caste, religion, gender, political affiliation. Serve the people with sincerity and ensure that the benefits they are due are given to them. Even those who have not voted for us, should see it and decided to vote for us in the next elections,” he said.

After ironing out teething problems, the fully equipped village and ward secretaries will start functioning in a full-fledged manner from January 1 to extend 500 different services to the people, he added. On the occasion, he also announced that smartphones will be given to village volunteers by December.