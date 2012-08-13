Home States Karnataka

Army workshop to rev up missile production

Published: 13th August 2012 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2012 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

City-based 515 Army Workshop will double its production of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) simulators from 11 of last year to 23 in the current fiscal (2012-31).

 The workshop, which started ATGM production in 2008 to meet the growing requirements of the Indian Army, has produced over 143 simulators.

 The production numbers peaked during 2009-10 when the unit produced 73 simulators, but since then dropped to as low as 11 last year.

 The simulators could be used for effective virtual simulation for day and night engagement with a wide choice of terrain, target and attack profiles, sources told Express.

 Officials said that it has the provision of generating options from a menu for a set of exercises.

 “Simulators can give us a good picture of the product and its capabilities,” said Army officials.

 Once these tests are conducted, they could carry out field testing.

 These simulators included performance evaluation of trainees and capabilities in engaging aerial targets without loss of life or expensive machinery.

 The workshop also makes Infantry Weapon Training Systems (IWTS), which is adaptable to 7.

62 mm AK-47 rifles, Light Machine Guns, 9 mm carbine and pistol and 5.

56 mm Realistic Imitation Firearm (RIF).

 The workshop makes virtual para-training simulators to simulate standing near the aircraft’s exit and voice commands of various scenarios to check reactions for various commands.

 All this while the trainee will be suspended by a harness and reality goggles projecting the images simulating an actual jump.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags of New Indian Express-UP Government Kumbh Mela float
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp