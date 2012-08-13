Army workshop to rev up missile production

Express News Service By

City-based 515 Army Workshop will double its production of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) simulators from 11 of last year to 23 in the current fiscal (2012-31).

The workshop, which started ATGM production in 2008 to meet the growing requirements of the Indian Army, has produced over 143 simulators.

The production numbers peaked during 2009-10 when the unit produced 73 simulators, but since then dropped to as low as 11 last year.

The simulators could be used for effective virtual simulation for day and night engagement with a wide choice of terrain, target and attack profiles, sources told Express.

Officials said that it has the provision of generating options from a menu for a set of exercises.

“Simulators can give us a good picture of the product and its capabilities,” said Army officials.

Once these tests are conducted, they could carry out field testing.

These simulators included performance evaluation of trainees and capabilities in engaging aerial targets without loss of life or expensive machinery.

The workshop also makes Infantry Weapon Training Systems (IWTS), which is adaptable to 7.

62 mm AK-47 rifles, Light Machine Guns, 9 mm carbine and pistol and 5.

56 mm Realistic Imitation Firearm (RIF).

The workshop makes virtual para-training simulators to simulate standing near the aircraft’s exit and voice commands of various scenarios to check reactions for various commands.

All this while the trainee will be suspended by a harness and reality goggles projecting the images simulating an actual jump.