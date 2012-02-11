BELGAUM: The Forest Department installed special cameras at the Khanapur jungle, on Friday to monitor the round-the-clock movement of both humans and animals. Under the leadership Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish Hosur and a team comprising Nagargali Assistant Conservator of Forests P K Nayak, Nagargali RFO Basavaraj Walad, wildlifer Sachin Patil, foresters and forest guards, a survey was conducted for installing the cameras at suitable places. The first camera trap was laid in the tiger zone area under Nagargali range.

Speaking to Express, Hosur said, “The approximate cost of the camera is Rs 18,000. It has a sensor, which senses the slightest movements within a 50 feet radius and alerts the camera to capture the move. The photograph is captured by the camera within micro second.”

Hosur also added that after every click, the camera needs 15 seconds to stabilise for the next shot.The camera’ battery life is 15 days, after which it needs to be recharged. With high mega pixel lens and hi tech flash facility, the cameras can take high resolution pictures during dark hours.

“Apart from keeping an eye on law offenders, the camera will also capture the movement of wildlife, which will help the forest department in studying the forest more closely,” said Hosur. He added 12 more cameras would be installed in some more identified areas.