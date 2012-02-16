MYSORE: In a bid to promote tourism and improve air connectivity to attract high-end tourists, feeder airline connections, a pilot project, will be introduced in the golden triangle circuit covering Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Jodhpur with 16 and 21 seater flights.

South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA) honorary president Vivek Nair said the government would support the initiative, which would take off in November.

He said there were many stake-holders, and expressed hope that the government would extend support under large-scale revenue generating schemes.He said they had held talks with Rahul Bhatia of Indigo who agreed to pay them for maintenance and crew and meet other expenses from the corpus funds for a few months on experimental basis.

It would be tried out at the Golden Chariot circuit, Karnataka, in second phase.