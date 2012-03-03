BANGALORE: Karnataka will reiterate its opposition to the abolition of the Central Sales Tax (CST) before the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the meeting of the empowered committee of state finance ministers in New Delhi on Saturday, state’s special

representative in Delhi V Dhananjaya Kumar said on Friday. Speaking to Express before leaving for Delhi for meeting, Dhananjaya Kumar said almost all states had come to a unanimous agreement that complete abolition of CST should be opposed as the states would face hardship before the introduction of GST.