RS biennial poll dates out

BANGALORE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue notification to hold the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, for the four seats from Karnataka which will fall vacant after the members retire after a six-year term in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka C S Suranjana said here on Friday that the elections will be conducted to the seats which will be vacated by Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Hema Malini, K Rahman Khan and K B Shanappa.

While the last date for filing nominations will be March 19, last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be March 22. Polling will be held on March 30 between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm; counting of votes will be on the same day.