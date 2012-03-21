Students victims of Department's shortcoimngs?

BANGALORE: The Mathematics question paper leakage episode raises doubts about the credibility of the system. It indicates that the ‘safety measures’ adopted by the department have failed to ensure that the question papers are safe with the department.

While the officials claim they were not aware about how the question papers leaked, police have washed their hands off the incident saying it is the responsibility of the PU Board to find out the culprits. Though the papers were leaked on the previous day of the examination, SP T D Pawar said they had no details about who were behind the incident.

Loopholes in the process?

According to the PU department officials, question papers are sent to the treasury 48 hours before the examination commences and the treasury/sub-treasury will dispatch them to the examination centres two hours before the examination begins. This points at the lapses of the system, as insiders can access the sealed question paper bundles.

“As of now, we can only speculate how the incident could have taken place. We are not sure if there is any nexus between some of the department staff and the miscreants involved in the paper leakage. Such an incident has taken place after many years. We have constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident and submit a detailed report,” said Rashmi V Mahesh, director, PUC Board.