The words ‘even the rain stopped for Modi’ went around so many times on Sunday that it became a form of greeting.

A bright sunny day ensured that thousands of Modi fans showed up to listen to the BJP leader speak.

Modi addressed the rally for about an hour.

For many, this was the first time they heard him speak after he was declared the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

“I had heard him speak once last year, but he was campaigning for the Assembly election then. This is different. He has a good chance of becoming the next leader of the nation and I wanted to hear what he has to say,” said Badarinath, a resident of Bangalore.

The rally drew fans, well-wishers, the curious and even the critics.

“I am not a supporter of his kind of politics and I wanted to use this chance to listen how he speaks. There is so much hype about Modi speeches and I wanted to see what it is all about,” said Surabhi S, an engineer.

Struggle to find a place

People struggled to find the perfect spot to sit.

People even climbed up trees and sat on branches to get unrestricted view of the stage. However, wary policemen quickly put a stop to this.

‘Modi is Future Prime Minister’

For Ravindra, who works in the city, Modi is the only option as India’s future prime minister.

“I think it’s time we started focusing on development instead. Modi is the leader who will stand up to other countries and will not allow India to be bullied on the world stage,” he said.

Modi’s speech, which focussed mainly on the economic slowdown and other development issues, however, was a letdown for those who had come expecting some fireworks.

“We came here to listen to him answer allegations that are being made against him. It was not a firebrand speech. While this speech is good, it is surprising to see that he did not speak in the way he does elsewhere,” said Rohan M from the city.

Also read:

Throw UPA out of power in polls, says Modi