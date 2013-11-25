Janata Dal (Secular) national president H D Deve Gowda has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action against land sharks and those involved in illegal stone quarrying.

Gowda told reporters here on Sunday, the Chief Minister need not boast of being clean just for getting a resignation from Santosh Lad as minister following his alleged involvement in illegal mining. “Illegal stone quarrying has been going on from Chamarajanagar to Kanakapura. Siddaramaiah knew well, the officers who were hand-in-glove with the wrong-doers. If the government has honesty it will take stern action against people involved in stone quarrying and land mafia,” he said.

Gowda said the government has ordered an inquiry into illegal transportation of iron ore by a company from nine ports. It will be good if the government refers illegal transportation of iron ore by all the companies to the Central Bureau of Investigation to punish the guilty.

The JD(S) leader said while Siddaramaiah was the state president of the JD(S) he had stated that he would set up a special court to nail all Congress leaders involved in illegal mining and land mafia.

“Now you are the Chief Minister and land encroachment is still on. The government has two reports submitted by A T Ramaswamy and Balasubramanya pertaining to encroachment of government land across the state, including Bangalore. Now it is right time for Siddaramaiah to take action against the guilty. Who is preventing you from taking action?” the former prime minister said.

Replying to a question, he said it was not possible to end superstition through law. Instead of wasting time on such issues, it would be better if the government and elected representatives address people’s problems.