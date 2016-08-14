MYSURU: Agriculture officers are in a fix over the state government’s decision of not releasing water for paddy cultivation in Cauvery basin. Farmers have been directed to try semi-dry crops owing to poor monsoon this year.

The state government has directed AOs to educate farmers and warn them from going for paddy as they may lose crops due to scarcity of water. But, the officers who are aware of the fact that farmers made preparations for transplantation of paddy, fear they will be in trouble if they stop farmers from going ahead with paddy cultivation.

Agriculture officials, fearing backlash from farmers, have now decided to come out with appeals and pamphlets, requesting farmers to go for ragi and maize instead of paddy and sugarcane. “How can we stop farmers when they have raised nursery and all set for transplantation. This will only make us face the heat of the farmers who have already lost pre-monsoon crops like pulses,” said an officer.

But, there are hopes that the region may receive rain till September-end that will benefit ragi and maize crops.

Basavaraju, a farmer, said they have lost pre-monsoon crops as there was no rain from January to April. “How can we live or feed our cattle if officials don’t give water for at least one crop?” he said.

Farmer leader Kuruburu Shantakumar on Saturday condemned the government’s decision not to release water for water-intensive crops. He said farmers in Mysuru and Mandya districts will be in deep trouble as they have already made preparations to sow paddy and sugarcane by taking loans and procuring seeds and will be deep trouble.

Shantakumar called a meeting of Cauvery and Kabini basin farmers in Mysuru on August 16 to discuss the future course of action if the government fails to change its decision. He said they will launch protestsif they do not get a favourable decision.