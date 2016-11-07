‘Stern action if Tipu Jayanti is disrupted’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned that action will be taken against those who try to disturb the peace during the Tipu Jayanti celebration on November 10.

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah held a review meeting with senior police officers over security arrangements across the state and sought details of security arrangements.

“The opposition party is making the Jayanti a political issue and also trying to disturb communal harmony,” Siddaramiah added.

Last year, a clash broke out in Kodagu when a Muslim group took out a procession to mark Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “The BJP workers have arranged a rally against Tipu Jayanti on November 8. To maintain law and order, foolproof security arrangements have been made across the state. Meanwhile, additional security personnel have been arranged in districts where riots took place last year.”

“We have already have five central camps and asked for another 11 camps to be deployed during Tipu Jayanti celebration on November 10.,” Parameshwara added.