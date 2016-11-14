Home States Karnataka

It’s not just another Moonday today

Published: 14th November 2016 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2016 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

It

It

By Sridevi S
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Today (Monday) is when you can watch the moon really up close. Known as the supermoon, this rare phenomenon is occurring after 68 years. If you miss this, then you will have to wait another 18 years.
On Monday, the moon will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since January 26, 1948. The next time a full moon will get even closer to Earth will be on November 25, 2034, according to NASA. Unlike the eclipse, the supermoon phenomenon is safe to watch with the naked eye.

The term supermoon is used to describe a full moon at its perigee - the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth, causing it to appear up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter in the sky. On Monday, the moon will be at a distance of 356,511 km from the Earth on its elliptical orbit, resulting in the largest apparent size.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp