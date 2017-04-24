Home States Karnataka

Delay in operations to rescue six-year-old Kaveri from borewell frustrates family

The plan of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to pull Kaveri out of the borewell by using a hook did not yield results, though the team tried a dozen times.

By C A Itnalmath and H Rajan Samuel
ATHANI/BELAGAVI: With chances of six-year-old Kaveri Ajit Madar’s survival getting slimmer every passing hour, frustration is mounting among her family members and villagers.

Despite the district administration mounting one of the largest rescue efforts in the district, even 30 hours after the girl got trapped, the rescue teams could not reach her. Large crowds from nearby villages have camped around the rescue site, praying for  Kaveri’s safety.

On Sunday morning, when the NDRF team cleared some mud over Kaveri, her fist became visible. During one of the attempts, the hook got attached to Kaveri’s clothes, which tore when the rescue team tried to pull her out. The rescue team have secured her hand with rope to prevent her from slipping further.
As the efforts continued to fail, the rescue team pressed earthmovers into action, and large pits are being dug around the borewell.

Mother falls ill

Unable to cope with the tragedy, Savita, Kaveri’s mother, fainted several times on Sunday. She was treated in an ambulance before being shifted to a government hospital nearby. As she has not consumed any food or water since Kaveri fell into the borewell, she is suffering from dehydration, said doctors attending on her. Her relatives and neighbours said she has told them that she will not eat until she sees her daughter back alive.  Efforts to give her saline and even requests to make her eat went in vain.

