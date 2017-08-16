Home States Karnataka

No army link, but he’s a ‘Military Man’

Despite having no connection with the defence forces, he is nicknamed as ‘Military Man’ just because of his devotion towards the security personal who laid down their lives to secure the borders of the nation.

Published: 16th August 2017 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2017 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD:Despite having no connection with the defence forces, he is nicknamed as ‘Military Man’ just because of his devotion towards the security personal who laid down their lives to secure the borders of the nation.

Chandrashekar S Amingad cleaning the
Stupa in Dharwad | express

Despite his busy business schedule, he daily cleans the ‘Kargil Stupa’, a memorial erected in memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the country, near the DC’s office here.
Chandrashekar S Amingad (74) wanted to join the Indian Army in his younger days. Though he made several attempts in this regard, the selection agencies found him physically ‘unfit’.
Despite failed attempts, his passion towards the military forces did not dry up. He kept on working for the welfare of the solders and their families in his capacity as a businessman.

After the Indian forces won the Kargil war in 1999, a memorial was built in the central point of the district’s administrative building. Amingad was one among those who were instrumental in building such a structure to pay homage to the martyred solders.For the past 17 years, he has been walking to the Stupa every day and cleaning the entire premises, besides spending some time there by doing yoga and other exercises.

Amingad told Express: “After the Kargil war, I along with some like-minded people celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kala Bhavan and there we formed the Uttara Karnataka Sainika Kalyana Samiti. Through the Samiti, we demanded space to construct a memorial for the martyred soldiers. In 2000, this Stupa, which symbolises India’s victory over the Pakistan forces, was constructed with the help of the government.”

He recalled that in the last 17 years, there were hardly 20 days when he might have not visited the Stupa due to ill health or being out of station. “Once he returns in the night, his first duty is to visit the stupa no matter how late it be,” he said, and lauded Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) commissioner Siddalingayya Hiremath for painting the memorial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp