My cashless party needs labourers, not leaders: Actor-turned-politician Upendra 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sandalwood actor-turned-politician Upendra said his political outfit KPJP Prajakeeya doesn’t require big leaders.Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Upendra, who recently launched Prajakeeya, said his party is looking for labourers who can work with the common people everyday from 9 am to 6 pm. “Ours is a cashless party. We don’t spend money for elections.

Those who spend crores for elections, will be thinking of recovering the money invested in elections after they win,” he added.Asked about noted people supporting his party, Upendra, who is known as Real Star on the big screen, said “Maharaja (Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar) has extended his support to us and many highly educated people are supporting us. Their names will be disclosed later.”

Later, he clarified that actors Shivarajkumar and Yash are supporting him, but till date no one from cinema industry has joined his party, he said.

Upendra said, “caste politics is not acceptable (in politics). 70% of politics is based on caste. We should not allow it to become 100%. Winning or losing in elections is not important for us, but sending a good message to the society is.” Stating that not all people are taking money to cast their votes, he said there are also good people in the country, who vote without taking money. “Around 30% of the people don’t vote, they have a perception that voting is useless. Our party’s manifesto is about truthful and swachh (clean) administration and transparency in our work,” Upendra said.The actor is keen on not spending money for political rallies and election campaigns. He plans to reach people through all forms of media as visiting each house is again expensive.