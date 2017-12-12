Karnataka: IGP Hemanth Nimbalkar's car set on fire amid bandh violence in Kumta

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A bandh called in Kumta demanding action against those involved in the alleged murder of 18-year-old Paresh Kamalakar Mesta in Honnavar turned violent on Monday after a few miscreants started hurling stones. To control the mob, police resorted to lathi-charge. But the mob gave vent to their ire by setting the car of Inspector General of Police (western range) Hemanth Nimbalkar on fire.

Following a clash on Thursday night, Mesta had gone missing and his body was found floating in a nearby lake in Honnavar on Friday. Condemning the death and seeking justice, pro-Hindu outfits and the BJP called for bandh in Uttara Kannada district on Monday. Hundreds of people took part in a rally even as police personnel from the district and neighbouring Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were deployed in Kumta. IGP Nimbalkar and Uttara Kannada SP Vinayak Patil were also stationed in the town.

While the rally was moving ahead, some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at a vehicle belonging to a minority community, following which police resorted to lathicharge. The mob went berserk and started pelting stones at police personnel. More than 30 persons, including 15 policemen and Kumta sub-inspector, were injured in the incident. Protesters also damaged buses and a police van.

Later, a prohibitory order was imposed under section 144 of the CrPC. All shops remained closed and bus service was halted. By evening, the situation was brought under control. Nimbalkar later informed through SP Vinayak Patil in a WhatsApp message that an official press release issued by a political party on Mesta’s death was shared to inflame passions.

Workers of BJP and pro-Hindu organisations took out a rally from Mitra Samaj in Karwar and submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner H Prasanna. Later, they blocked the busy Mangaluru-Mumbai highway passing through the city for nearly three hours. The protesters also burnt a tyre near London Bridge and shouted slogans against the state government for not arresting the culprits in Paresh Mesta case. Meanwhile, a few protesters pelted stones and damaged glasses of a fire tender vehicle. Throughout the protest, there were verbal clashes between police and protesters.

Home Minister hits out at BJP

Bengaluru: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has accused BJP of trying to fan communal hatred. Taking serious exception to statements of BJP leaders for terming the Mesta’s death as killing by a Muslim outfit, Reddy said, “BJP leaders are speaking as if they are doctors. They already know the cause of death even before postmortem,” Reddy said in a voice loaded with sarcasm. “BJP leaders are trying to take devious route for power ahead of the election. We will punish the guilty, whoever it is,” Reddy assured.

IGP sends a clear message

Western Range IGP Hemanth Nimbalkar has informed through Uttara Kannada SP Vinayak Patil in a WhatsApp message that an official press release issued by a political party with respect to death of Mesta had false information and without any without any authentication, it was shared with the media and public.