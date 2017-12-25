BENGALURU: KOPPAL/DHARWAD: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde, who has courted controversies in the past, has found himself in the middle of a fresh one on Sunday. Taking a dig at secularists, he said although they “cannot recognise their own parents”, they pose as intellectuals.”

Hegde, a five-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada, is no stranger to controversies. A case was registered against him for allegedly using derogatory language against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Kittur in Belagavi district.

He had been slapped with cases for his "hate speeches", including one where he allegedly equated Islam with terrorism.

Participating in a Brahmin Yuva Parishat programme at Kukanoor town in Koppal district on Sunday, he said he feels happy if people say proudly that they are Muslims or Christians or Lingayats or Hindus as they are aware of their lineage.

I feel happy because he (the person) knows about his blood, but I don't know what to call those who claim themselves secular," the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship said.

"Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...

They don't know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals," he said at an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Kukanur town in Koppal district.

“When it comes to it (secular), they point to the Constitution. Yes, we agree, it is included in the Constitution. They even refer to Manu Smriti. They don’t realise that Smritis are the statutes of the respective eras. Today, we follow Ambedkar ‘smriti’. We respect the Constitution and it has changed over time, several times; and it will change in the future. We are here to change the Constitution.”

He launched the Parishad's website and women's wing yesterday.

Urging people to identify with their religion or caste, Hegde said, "I will bow to you, you are aware of your blood.

But if you claim to be secular, there arises a doubt about who you are."

He said he respects the Constitution but "it will be changed in the days to come".

"We are here for that and that is why we have come." Hitting out at Hegde today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the minister has not studied the Constitution, does not know parliamentary or political language.

He said Hegde has not learnt the social system and added that people belonging to various religions live in India.

"Each and every individual in this country is an Indian, and every religion has equal right and opportunity. He does not have this basic knowledge," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.