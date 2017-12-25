KARWAR:Two people were killed and 10 others were injured when a government bus in which they were travelling overturned on Honnavar-Bengaluru Road near Yalaguppa village in Honnavar taluk on Sunday. According to Honnavar police, deceased are Preetam (9) of Mangalvarpeth in Hubballi and M Sangeeta (20) of Mysuru. The injured have been admitted to Honnavar government hospital.

The NWKRTC bus with 35 passengers was heading to Chikkamagalur from Karwar. When a two-wheeler came from the opposite narrow road, the bus driver applied break, but the bus fell off the road and overturned, said the police. A case has been registered.