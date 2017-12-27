BENGALURU:Riding high Riding high after BJP’s victories in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the party’s national president Amit Shah will review poll preparations in Karnataka on December 31. The BJP is looking to emulate the performance of the two States and return back to power in Karnataka.

Speaking after the core committee meeting of BJP on Tuesday, State BJP general secretary Aravind Limbavali said that Shah will hold discussions on the progress made for polls. “He will hold a meeting with MP, MLA and MLCs who have been given charge of one more constituency apart from their own and chalk out strategies,” he said.

During the meeting chaired by Union Minister and BJP election-in-charge Prakash Javdekar, members of the committee condemned the stance of Congress party with respect to Mahadayi dispute.“While Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is ready for talks, Goa Congress is opposing the move. In an all party meeting regarding the issue, BJP and Congress had promised to convince their own party colleagues in Goa for the implementation of the project. BJP has done its part. Now, it is the turn of Congress to convince Congress leaders of Goa who are opposing Mahadayi project,” he said.He said that though Mahadayi movement should have been impartial, Congress party is provoking farmers to continue the protest, he alleged.

Navashakthi convention

BJP has also decided to hold Navashakthi convention in 170 Assembly constituencies of the State, where Parivarthana Yatra rallies have been held. “The dates of the conventions have been finalised. While Yeddyurappa will continue with the Yatra across the State, other leaders will participate in the conventions,” Limbavali added.