Bengaluru city is going through hard times in terms of managing facilities and infrastructure to match its burgeoning population. Ashwini M Sripad of Express spoke to Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning K J George about problems facing the city and their solutions. Excerpts:

Experts say Bengaluru should be decongested. What is the government’s take?

Satellite townships should be the future. Developing townships from Ramanagara to Tumakuru and other places is the key. We are already into developing Satellite Township Ring Road. These will connect all satellite townships to Bengaluru’s Central Business District.

The city has lost the Green Bengaluru tag. Will it be able to reclaim it?

Yes, we have lost trees as it was needed for development works. The city has many abandoned quarries which were filled with garbage. They have now been closed. In the new City Development Plan, the areas will be developed as tree parks. We have also proposed four Lalbaghs in Bengaluru. This way, we can reclaim the ‘Garden City’ tag.

Bengaluru’s garbage crisis peaked a few years ago. What action has been taken to find a permanent solution?

Contract pourakarmikas would often go on strikes, leaving the city stinking. Now we are recruiting them, and salaries are being credited to their accounts, thus avoiding contractors’ involvement. We are providing free mid-day meals and uniforms will also be provided. Over last few years, we are constructing infrastructure for garbage disposal where many waste-to-energy plants were built. Many of them are functional now. We have a clear vision for the long run.

Many roads are being widened. Is this a solution to decongest the city’s traffic?

Road widening is not a permanent solution. Along with that, we are emphasising on public transport. We are working on Metro Phase-2. We are also looking at suburban railway for better connectivity from and to satellite towns. We are also taking up the concept of pod taxis (like cable cars) on a pilot project. People should use public transport.

Bengaluru has many slums. Any plans for them?

The Housing Ministry has called for applications from the urban poor. One lakh poor and homeless families will benefit from the housing scheme.



What is the status of plans to divide BBMP?

The BBMP has to be divided for better administration. We had passed the bill in the Assembly which was then sent to the Governor. But he has sent it to the President and we are hoping it will get approval. One mayor and one commissioner are not feasible for a city more than 800 sqkm. We are committed and keen on dividing the corporation without damaging Brand Bengaluru.

K J GEORGE,

BENGALURU DEVELOPMENT MINISTER