BENGALURU: “I will stay away from bad habits like smoking and drinking.” This is not a child writing imposition in class. But a teacher addicted to smoking and drinking taking an oath to stay away from bad habits, during morning assembly once every three months. And the monitoring of such teachers will be extended to after teaching hours as well.

In a bid to discourage government school teachers from habits like smoking or consuming alcohol, the State Department of Education has come out with a circular detailing a plan of action.The department’s lofty project will see teachers who indulge in these habits being asked to undergo counselling, meditation and yoga sessions.

The circular, issued on Friday, states that necessary measures will be taken to monitor the teachers .To begin with, teachers will get a warning coupled with moral support from the department.However, if they continue to smoke or drink alcohol during school hours then disciplinary action will be initiated immediately against them and they will be asked to undergo de-addiction courses.

Teachers, beware!

First, a warning, then disciplinary action

Have to take oath that they will quit these habits

Have to attend a 30-minute lecture on ill effects of such habits

School panels will be in touch with teachers’ families