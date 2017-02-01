Home States Karnataka

Proactive police will help prevent crimes: Karnataka DG&IGP

Published: 01st February 2017 06:08 AM

New DG&IGP Rupak Kumar Dutta (left) taking charge from outgoing DG&IGP Om Prakash in Bengaluru on Tuesday | MANJUNATH s

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer Rupak Kumar Dutta on Tuesday took charge as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka.

Outgoing DG&IGP Om Prakash formally handed over the baton to Dutta at a ceremony held at the police chief’s office on Nrupatunga Road. Dutta is the 39th DG&IGP of the state. A 1981 batch IPS officer, Dutta served as an Additional Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Additional Director General of Police in Lokayukta.

Addressing senior police officers and media, he said, “I believe in proactive policing to prevent crimes. Policemen should go one step ahead and understand the sensitivity of the crime.”
He added, “ If necessary, they should take up suo motu cases to start the probe. There are issues like women’s safety which need focus and I have some  ideas for effective beat policing”.
‘Complete the probe before people demand probe by CID or CBI’

Dutta said the police build a better rapport with the public and police stations should be professional. “Policemen should try to understand the problems of the people. Be open to sharing all the details of the investigations with the complainant. Solve the cases with fool-proof investigations before they demand CID or CBI probe. Then, the government and courts will have a good opinion about the department,” he said 

