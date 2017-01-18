BELAGAVI : The 16th annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will be held on the university campus at 11 am on January 21.

Pranav P, a student from BE Civil, University Visvesvaraya Engineering College in Bengaluru, will get 12 gold medals, while Vidwat M V, a BE computer Science student from Bangalore Institute of Technology, will be awarded with 7 gold medals. Mamata R from BE Electronic and Communication, from the same college will be awarded with 5 gold medals. Bengaluru’s Dayananda College topped the list of ranks with 32 ranks in various disciplines.