Home States Karnataka

After backing jallikattu, now support kambala too: CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah said his government was in favour of holding it and asked the Centre to take a favourable stand as it did for jallikattu.

Published: 24th January 2017 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2017 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the clamour growing for organising ‘Kambala’, a traditional annual buffalo race held in Dakshina Kannada district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government was in favour of holding it and asked the Centre to take a favourable stand as it did for jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. BJP MP Sadananda Gowda, actor Shivarajkumar and several others too have come out in support of Kambala.

To a question on large-scale protests planned by Kambala committees, Siddaramaiah said “....they are protesting for Kambala, we are also in favour of Kambala.”

Spurred by the jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, Kambala committees met in Mangaluru on Sunday to strategise their agitation, where it was decided to hold a massive protest on January 28 in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

At a separate event, Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation D V Sadananda Gowda said it is not appropriate to intervene now as the matter is in the court. 

The Karnataka High Court had granted an interim stay in November 2016 against holding Kambala events during the current season. Last year, however, Kambala races were held with some regulations imposed by the local district administration. 

Sadananda Gowda said he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue. Extending his support for Kambala, he said it should remain as a cultural event.

On Sunday, the State unit of the BJP had extended its support for the event after BJP leaders tweeted in its favour. Among the leaders who had backed it included State party president B S Yeddyurappa, C T Ravi and Arvind Limbavali.

Calling Kambala a folk festival with over a thousand-year history, Yeddyurappa said it has an emotional connect with the people. He added, “The issue is before the High Court. Protesters who are demanding Kambala must show restraint. I am confident that the court verdict will come in favour of those who are fighting for Kambala.”

Actor Shivarajkumar said people from across the State should bat for Kambala. “We should unite like the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said at a Road Safety event here. He ridiculed arguments put forth by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA), and dared them to launch a campaign to ban biryani.

While backing Kambala, State JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy said the State government had failed to convince the court in lifting the ban on the buffalo race. “While Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive agitation for jallikattu cutting across political lines, we, in Karnataka, are not united in our fight. We too will have to emulate the people of Tamil Nadu, then the path will  be cleared for Kambala,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp