UDUPI: Union Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Centre’s view on the triple talaq issue is based on the principles of assuring gender justice, dignity and equality and it was explained in the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court by the government.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Sri Krishna Mutt here on Wednesday.

“We respect the freedom of religious sentiments, provided they are constitutional. Moreover, in 20 Islamic countries, triple talaq has been regulated, including in Pakistan. If Islamic countries can regulate the practice of triple talaq, how can such an argument be made in India as it is a secular country?” he asked.

To a query on restarting Kambala in coastal districts in the backdrop of successful battle in Tamil Nadu to restart Jallikattu, the minister said the Narendra Modi government respects local traditions, culture and the diversity of India, be it in Tamil Nadu or in Karnataka.

“If the government of Karnataka undertakes any legislative move, like ordinance or formation of law, and if it comes to us, then we will fully support the cause,” he said. “All these cultures are part of our land,” he said.