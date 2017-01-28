Hospitals face action for surgeries

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: THE issue related to conducting hysterectomy surgeries by hospitals without proper investigation and without proper records has taken a serious turn. The Kalaburagi district administration has recommended Karnataka Medical Council to take disciplinary action against the erring doctors and cancel the registration of four hospitals in the city.

According to the records available with Express, Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh had written a letter to the chief of Karnataka Medical Council, H Veerabhadrappa, on January 23 recommending him to take “suitable action” against general surgeon Girish Noola and gynaecologist Smitha Noola. They had allegedly conducted nearly 600 hysterectomy surgeries in two years, some of them on young patients without proper investigation and without maintaining proper records.

Ghosh said in the letter that a medical team constituted by the state government under the the chairmanship of Deputy Director of Mental Health, Bengaluru, Dr Ramachandra Bhairy, conducted an investigation and submitted a report to the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare last year. On the basis of the report, notices were served on Dr Girish Noola Surgical and Maternity Hospital. And after going through the case, the licence granted to the the hospital was suspended for a period of six months from November 25, 2016, said the letter.

According to documents available with Express, the Deputy Commissioner who is also the chairman of the registration authority of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment, Kalaburagi, held a meeting on January 10 and cancelled the registration of LM Care Hospital situated near Ring Road Kalaburagi, Sudha Memorial Smurthi Maternity, Surgical Nursing Home situated at Dargah Road and Basava Hospital situated at Anand Nagar.

In the proceedings of the meeting, it was said hysterectomies were not documented in casesheets of the patients, proper receipts were not given to patients, no separate medical records room was available and liquid waste management system was not maintained properly.

According to some sources, the government is examining the proposal of providing compensation to the victims of hysterectomies. Meanwhile, Kalaburagi district convener of Karnataka Janarogya Chaluvali, Teena Xevior, who is spearheading the agitation, is insisting on authorities on taking action against the hospitals and doctors who have conducted hysterectomies illegally and her organisation is not satisfied with the action of district administration.