HUBBALLI: When a boy drowned in a quarry pit outside Hubballi, his friends panicked and tried to hush it up, according to their statement to the police.The incident occurred on Sunday when six classmates from Chabbi village went to swim in an abandoned quarry pit in Pala village, located about 10 km from here. It’s said that the teenagers entered the pit though there was a fence on the periphery.

Vidhyasagar Hanumakkanavar, 14, drowned in the pit while swimming. On seeing him drowning, his friends panicked and threw the bicycle in the pit along with Vidhyasagar’s clothes and footwear. The boys returned to their village and went to a temple and did not inform anyone about the incident. When Vidhyasagar did not return home, his parents went around looking for him. One of the friends then revealed about the drowning, following which the police were informed.

Police said the teenagers panicked after seeing their friend drowning and decided to hush up the incident. “On Monday morning when we questioned them, they narrated what happened. We then decided to call divers from Karwar to fish out the body,” said a police officer.

On Tuesday morning, the divers fished out the body.