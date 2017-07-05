BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular mandating installation of eco-friendly sanitary napkin vending machines at all women’s hostels in universities across the nation. The initiative is part of the Swachh Bharath Mission.

The circular states that all universities should buy the vending machine as well as incinerator manufactured by HLL LifeCare Ltd, a Government of India public sector enterprise. The UGC also directed vice-chancellors of universities to communicate this to affiliated colleges.

“These machines are-highly inclined with the objective of Swachh Bharat Mission, towards achieving a clean and healthy India by 2019. The cost incurred can be claimed under the Solid Waste Management component of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The estimated cost for one set of machinery is `49,646,” says the circular.

Vending machine at BU non-functional

The vending machine installed on the premises of women’s hostel at Jnana Bharathi campus at Bangalore University several years ago is now non-functional. “We will buy a new machine but even our students should take responsibility of maintaining it properly,” said an official of Bangalore University.