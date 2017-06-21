Home States Karnataka

Rural service to be mandatory for all medical students in Karnataka

The Karnataka state government will make rural service mandatory for all medical students.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will make rural service mandatory for all medical graduates, including the ones who come from other states.

This was announced by Medical Education minister Sharan Prakash Patil in the Council during a discussion on the Karnataka Compulsory Service Training By Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment) Bill 2017.

“Earlier, rural service was compulsory for those who are from Karnataka. Through the amendment, we are trying to make rural service compulsory for medical graduates from anywhere in the country who want to register in Karnataka Medical Council (KMC),” he said.

For those who join post graduation soon after MBBS, rural service can be exempted soon after their graduation. “However, they have to do rural service after their post graduation,” he said.
As per World Health Organisation, the ratio of doctors to people should be 1:1000. But, it is 1:1,700 in the state. “With the amendment, 3,300 MBBS graduates and 2,000 post graduates will work in rural areas,” he said.

