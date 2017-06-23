BALLARI: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Ramesh was hacked to death in Karnataka’s Ballari last night by unidentified persons at a roadside eatery.

Ramesh, who was vice-president of the party's district ST Morcha, was attacked with lethal weapons by the assailants.

According to police, previous enmity can be a reason for the killing of the BJP leader.

Reportedly, Ramesh had faced several criminal cases in the past as well.

On March 14, some unidentified assailants hacked a BJP member Kithaganahalli Vasu to death in Bengaluru's Surya City Police station limits.

On October 16 last year, a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Bengaluru, which later triggered protests by BJP and RSS workers.