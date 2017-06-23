BENGALURU: In a bid to increase tourism revenues, the state Forest Department is violating several norms and policies according to a CAG report. Officials in the department have been accused of turning a blind eye to the illegal establishments being constructed inside national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Indicating the lapse on the part of officials are the excessive operation of tourist vehicles inside reserves, unregulated tourists in protected areas and encroachment of forest land.

Carrying capacity

Carrying capacity is the maximum number of tourists an eco-sensitive zone can sustain over a period of time. During an audit conducted by the Comptroller General of India, it was learnt that several sanctuaries did not have any idea on the carrying capacity, while others exceeded the limit.

For instance, in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the assessed carrying capacity was 20-22 trips per day or around 660 trips per month. However, as per the audit report, 1,004, 683 and 853 safari trips were operated in May, August and October in 2015 respectively. CAG in its performance audit on ‘Administration of National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in Karnataka’, has advised the state to ‘strictly control’ tourist flow.

No resort data

The CAG report also revealed that the state forest department did not have any data regarding commercial establishments in forest land.

The report highlighted that of the 51 resorts in and around protected areas, 44 did not have any permission.