BENGALURU: A Bengaluru boy has bagged All India Rank 4 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017, results of which were announced on Friday. Sankeerth Sadananda of Delhi Public School (DPS)-South is the only student from the state to find a place in the top 25.

Sankeerth Sadananda

Rakshitha Ramesh from Jain PU college, VV Puram in Bengaluru has secured All India Rank 41.Sankeerth had recently cracked All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance test with 27th rank and topped CET from Karnataka.

He has decided to join AIIMS, Delhi and he wants to become a cardiologist or neurologist in future.

“My scores and ranks have never disturbed my lifestyle. I am not a bookworm. I used to watch TV, sleep for atleast seven hours and even possessed a mobile phone,” Sankeerth told Express.

“We never stopped him from doing anything. He used to chat with his friends and enjoy life. Instead, he used to restrict us from doing certain things. We are extremely happy and thankful to his teachers and faculty members at BASE,” said Sankeerth’s father Sadananda.

Rakshitha Ramesh, who is also a BASE student, had earlier secured first rank in Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy in CET. However, she chose to get into Bangalore Medical College.

Revision & solving practice paper were key to their success

OTHER STAR PERFORMERS FROM STATE

Anshika Gupta, AIR 413

A student of National Public School, Indranagar, she was also enrolled at Akash Coaching Centre in Whitefield. She is now looking to join some top medical college in Delhi or Bengaluru. Her father is a software engineer and mother a homemaker. “I used to finish revising syllabus the same day. Solving practical papers helped me a lot,” said Anshika.

Sanjana Srikanth, 396

Student of National Public School, Indiranagar, Sanjana took coaching from Akash Coaching Centre in Indiranagar. She was away from social media platforms during her studies. “To concentrate on my studies, I had left all social media platforms. My aim is to get into a good college outside Bengaluru,” she said. Both her father and mother are software engineers.

Mohith S, 271

A student of Narayana PU college wants to get into AIIMS or Bangalore Medical College. He hails from Tumkur district. While his father is a senior health inspector, mother is a housewife.

Document verification on June 28

The registration for students will begin once the state gets it’s rank list. Karnataka Examinations Authority will subsequently conduct document verification for medical and dental seat aspirants on June 28.

Counselling for Deemed universities

The Directorate General of Health Services will conduct counselling for all 32 Deemed medical universities across the nation and for All India quota seats.

712 register to write NEET in Kannada

As per the data released from the CBSE, 712 candidates registered for NEET in Kannada, which was 00.06% of the total candidates registered for NEET this year.