BENGALURU: Member of Legislative Council K Govind Raj’s alleged diarygate scandal has returned to embarrass the Siddaramaiah government a day after it stumped political rivals with farm loan waiver up to `50,000.

Terming it a political conspiracy to malign the Siddaramaiah government in the backdrop of the farm loan waiver, Govind Raj has threatened to take legal action against a national TV channel and a publication which carried a story about an alleged written confession given by him and recorded by the Income-Tax sleuths.

The channel alleged that Govind Raj allegedly admitted that the notings (SG and RG) in the diary found at his residence during an IT raid referred to Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Friday, Congress MLC and spokesperson V S Urgrappa, along with Govind Raj, said, “The so-called document showed and published by a media house is fictitious and legal action will be initiated against it.”

While Ugrappa did all the talking, efforts by reporters to pose questions to Govind Raj proved futile. Ugrappa said, “He (Govind Raj) is not well. He is suffering from fever, throat infection and diarrhoea. He is not in a condition to speak.”

However when persisted, Govind Raj said, “The document shown by the TV channel as my confession statement is fictitious. I will take legal action against the media house.”

Ugrappa also reiterated that the diary was not Govind Raj’s who has no clue about the notings in the diary. “The forensic lab has given a report stating that the hand writing in the diary is not that of Govind Raj,” he added.

Ugrappa described the entire episode as a well planned political conspiracy to malign the Siddaramaiah government at a time when its “decision to waive the farm loan is generating huge good will from the farming community.”