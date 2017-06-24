KALABURAGI: A man had to carry his unconscious, injured mother for some distance towards a hospital in Kalaburagi as he got no help from other commuters nor an ambulance to ferry her. The 60-year-old woman, who suffered head injuries, later died in hospital.

The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday evening on Ring Road near Udanoor Cross here, when Siddamma, along with her son Ninganna Mandeval came to the city from Mandeval to meet her daughter. After having tea, Siddamma stepped out and was walking on the roadside when a bike hit her. Siddamma fell unconscious after sustaining serious head and leg injuries.

Bystanders called up ambulance service 108. A police escort jeep was stationed nearby but no one offered help. When there was no sign of the ambulance even after 45 minutes, Ninganna became desperate and carrying his mother in his arms, pleaded with other vehicles to stop to take his mother to hospital. When none offered help, Ninganna decided to walk. That’s when some people went to the police jeep and exhorted the personnel to ferry her to hospital.

Siddamma was taken to the government hospital, where after first aid, doctors recommended that she be taken to a private hospital for immediate surgery as the government hospital was not equipped to carry out one. Meanwhile the bike ambulance reached the accident spot after Siddamma was brought to hospital. almost an hour after the incident.

Late on Thursday night, Siddamma was shifted to the private United Hospital. On Friday evening, however, she died.