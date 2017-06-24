MYSURU: Mysuru lost out to Ahmedabad in entering the Guinness Book of Records for the largest gathering at a single venue during the International Yoga Day on June 21. According to authorities concerned, 54,522 people performed yoga in Ahmedabad and around 54,101 in Mysuru.

Mysuru DC Randeep told Express, “We are yet to submit the required documents to the Guinness team. Tickets were issued to 54,101 participants. But, on the ground, a lot of other people, including yoga demonstrators, and volunteers were performing yoga. They weren’t issued any tickets. Compilation of details from the drone shots will take four more days. The Guinness team should have waited for some more time before making the announcement.”

“Our consultant will submit the final documents next week. We are hopeful that they might re-consider it. The difference is just 421 participants,” he said. He expressed confidence about entering World Record in the longest chain yoga, attempted by 8,381 students at the Palace premises on June 19.