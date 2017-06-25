MYSURU: A man has allegedly killed his wife for serving ‘bad’ tea at Kellamballa village in Chamarajanagar taluk. Though accused Shiva Kumar managed to project it as suicide by allegedly hanging her body at his house, a police complaint by his in-laws landed him in trouble.

Mamatha (24), who married Shivakumar some years ago, prepared morning tea for her husband on Friday. He lost his cool after sipping ‘bad’ tea and picked a quarrel with her. Later, he slapped Mamatha who collapsed and died. Shocked over the death of his wife, he managed to hang her body from a ceiling fan at their house.

The accused informed his in-laws Raju and Suvarnamma over phone that Mamatha committed suicide. Raju and his wife lodged a police complaint, alleging that Shivakumar killed Mamatha.

During interrogation, Shivakumar confessed to the crime.