BENGALURU: The love hate relationship between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) continues in the state. Just a week after JD(S) refused to support the no confidence motion moved by Congress against Legislative Council chairman D H Shankaramurthy of BJP, the party has extended its support for united opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy signed the nomination papers of Meira Kumar as proposers of Meira Kumar’s candidature here on Sunday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara met Gowda at the latter’s residence to get Gowda’s signature for the nomination papers. Kumaraswamy also signed the papers as one of the proposers.

Earlier Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completed the formality at the KPCC office. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Delhi on September 28 as part of UPA’s political maneuvers to consolidate anti-BJP forces to put up a strong fight against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential election to be held on July 17.